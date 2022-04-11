 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $149,900

For the best information on this unit, call THE JOAN EVERETT TEAM at (828)638-1666. This two-level, two bedroom townhouse in Colony Square offers a spacious living room with fireplace and lots of natural light from the rear patio doors, plus a formal dining room and efficient kitchen with all appliances remaining. You'll also find a laundry closet and half bath on the main level. Upstairs, two bedrooms share a large hall bath. Private rear patio with storage unit. HOA Dues are $155/month, and cover exterior maintenance, lawn care, and pool maintenance. Unit can only be sold as owner-occupied, no rentals allowed.

