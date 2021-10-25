2 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $149,900

Two bedroom, one bathroom home, with a basement and some updates located in NE Hickory. This charming home has been taken care of and ready to move in. The covered front porch offers a place to enjoy the outside weather. Enter into the living room w/ wood floors and archways. The large kitchen features crown molding, backsplash, and accesses the unheated laundry room. Bedroom 1 is located off of the living room. Pass through the office area to access the 2nd bedroom w/ double closets. Both bedrooms share a full, updated hallway bathroom. The basement is clean and stays dry with the installed sump pump plus offers a great place for your storage needs. Call us today!