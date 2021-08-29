Price Improvement!! Motivated seller- All brick one level home in NE Hickory. Nice 2 car carport with extra bonus room for storage. Beautiful level back yard. Fully fenced in for pets or privacy. Single car garage or workshop. Cement pad already prepared for family entertaining. Possibilities are endless. Mature landscaping. Close to shopping and entertaining.
2 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $149,900
