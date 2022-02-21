 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $145,900

Call The Andi Jack Team Today-828-270-9663 Wonderful 2BR/1BA Home located on 1 acre of land just minutes from Hickory! Current owners have recently installed HVAC (2017) New Roof, New Well Pump, and Bathroom Remodel in 2019. We love the spacious bedrooms, large living room, level lot, fenced in backyard, and privacy this country setting has to offer. Hurry! This one will be gone fast!!

