2 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $139,900

You will want to see this major upgrade to the Quaint Bungalow with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. You enter a complete new kitchen with new cabinets ,quarts counter tops, range, new floor, fresh paint. Into the main living space with new floor, fresh paint, and something you don't usually see in these bungalows, nice base and crown molding.This carries throughout the home. The bath has tile floors, lots of tile surrounding the tub, all new fixtures and cabinets. Upgrades in lighting and fans throughout the home as well. Vinyl replacement windows. You will appreciate the workmanship in this remodel. Outside features nice size level yard and out building for storage. Also additional cover area behind the out building.