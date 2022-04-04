 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $139,900

2 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $139,900

This cute house is close to everything I-40 Highway 70 and 321. It has a tankless gas hot water heater. New windows and roof in the last 2 years. Gas heat and air is 10 years old. Washer and Dryer is going to stay. Large country front porch. The refrigerator is a French 3 door and it is counter depth. Up stairs in the attic there is a beautiful stained glass window. This won't last long!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert