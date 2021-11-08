2 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $135,000

This charming 2-bed, 1-bath home has been carefully maintained and updated over the years. Roof and siding are less than 5 years old. New water heater, new butcher block counter tops, new side deck. Newer double-pane vinyl windows. The unfinished walk-out basement is great for storage, or could possibly be finished to add another bedroom and bathroom. This house would make a great starter home, long term rental or short term rental. One attached carport, plus two detached carports provide ample covered parking. The workshop behind the house was the original owner's glass-cutting shop, and has tons of character.