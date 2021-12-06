Its all brand new! This home was been completely remodeled. All new drywall, paint, and flooring throughout. The Kitchens has been outfitted with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances (arriving 12/9/21). Brand new roof, fresh exterior paint and updated deck. Plenty of level yard space to enjoy. Get the new home feel without the price tag. This one won't last long!
2 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $132,500
