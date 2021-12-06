 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $132,500

2 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $132,500

2 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $132,500

Its all brand new! This home was been completely remodeled. All new drywall, paint, and flooring throughout. The Kitchens has been outfitted with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances (arriving 12/9/21). Brand new roof, fresh exterior paint and updated deck. Plenty of level yard space to enjoy. Get the new home feel without the price tag. This one won't last long!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert