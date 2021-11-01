2 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $119,900

Check out this super cute brick bungalow in Hickory. This home has a super efficient layout with a roomy living room, eat in kitchen, 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. The house sits on a corner lot and has a really nice fenced in yard and a storage building. For parking there is a gravel driveway and a metal carport. Homes in this price range do not come on the market often so hurry up and schedule a showing today.