LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!! This Quail Run 2bedroom 1 1/2 bath condo with a seasonal lake view is located in NW Hickory near 2 parks and on Lake Hickory. The flooring has been replaced with hard vinyl plank both upstairs and downstairs, both bathrooms have updated vanities, mirrors, & fixtures as well as water heater being replaced recently. Stainless appliances in the kitchen. The washer and dryer also to remain. From the entry hall enter into the living area which has sliding glass doors to the deck with seasonal views of Lake Hickory. The lower level has two bedrooms and a bathroom. The kitchen counters are to be replaced the last week in March. The seller does not wish to make any repairs. He is leaving the paint for any cosmetic touchups. Copies of the CC&Rs, Bylaws, and Rules and Regulations documents have been attached. Listing firm does not hold earnest money. ALL STATS PER SELLER AND SELLER'S AGENT TO BE VERIFIED BY BUYER AND BUYER'S AGENT
2 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $110,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Bunker Hill High School student saved his classmate’s life when he started choking during lunch.
Judge sides with Hickory, Conover in sweepstakes business dispute; opposing attorney says they may appeal
The cities of Hickory and Conover notched a key victory this week in their fight against sweepstakes parlors, but the battle might not be over.
A Claremont man previously charged with bank robbery is now accused of lying to obtain more than $74,000 in federal COVID-19 funds intended fo…
Hickory Village Memory Care was struck by several bullets Monday night. No one at the village was injured.
A Hickory man was killed Sunday night in a shooting, the Hickory Police Department said.
A dog abandoned at a North Carolina animal shelter after his owners thought he was gay was adopted by an openly gay couple.
An Alexander County woman charged in the shooting death of a co-worker is asking the court to halt proceedings in a wrongful death lawsuit unt…
The highway patrol says those killed include the 16-year-old driver, three 15-year-olds, and two 17-year-old passengers.
Alexander County authorities are attempting to identify a body found in Hiddenite on Monday afternoon.
An EF1 tornado caused damages in Alexander County during a storm Wednesday night, the National Weather Service says.