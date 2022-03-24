Available April 1 Live on Lake Hickory, NEWLY remodeled 2 bedroom 1.5 bath, New paint, vinyl plank premium flooring in whole unit stairs are wooden and vinyl, NEW kitchen cabinets with quartz countertops, subway tile back splash, Stainless and black appliances, Refreshed full bathroom and half bath New LG stackable washer and dryer included in unit room for an office on main level and large open family /dining room with slider to a new deck and storage room Enjoy the outdoors 3 parks within walking- biking of unit.Community has an outdoor pool and dock for kayaking and canoeing less than half mile to the new Riverwalk area, Glenn C Hinton Jr Park and Geitner Rotary Park with walking trails, The Hickory City Park within a mile. Hickory Crawdad Stadium is a short 5 min ride. Enjoy local baseball. Quick jump on 321 to Hwy 70 or Lenoir or take 6th St to 2nd street shopping and restaurants. Must see!! Grey and white colors, Water and trash included Come join the lake life!
2 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $1,450
Related to this story
Most Popular
Judge sides with Hickory, Conover in sweepstakes business dispute; opposing attorney says they may appeal
The cities of Hickory and Conover notched a key victory this week in their fight against sweepstakes parlors, but the battle might not be over.
Country singer Martina McBride and award-winning author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie will be appearing at Lenoir-Rhyne University as part of a thr…
A Hickory man was killed Sunday night in a shooting, the Hickory Police Department said.
Tuesday was a big night for proposed housing projects at the Hickory City Council.
Catawba County leaders denied requests for two residential projects in the Sherrills Ford area, a part of the county seeing increasing populat…
Hickory Village Memory Care was struck by several bullets Monday night. No one at the village was injured.
The gas station owner said he lost more than $1,600 in gas after someone found a way to get past the payment system at one of his pumps.
Hickory council approves rezoning for 210-unit development over objections of Moore's Ferry residents
The Hickory City Council approved a new 210-unit development by voting unanimously to rezone roughly 19 acres on North Center Street on Tuesday.
For the best information on this home, call THE JOAN EVERETT TEAM at (828)638-1666. Enjoy panoramic views of Lake Hickory from this three-leve…
A new Firehouse Subs location is opening at the former Groucho’s Deli building in Viewmont.