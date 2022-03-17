2 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $1,250

Nice 2 bedroom 1 bath, duplex with tile floors through out, new stainless appliances, freshly painted with private backyard and storage Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Nice 2 bedroom 1 bath, duplex with tile floors through out, new stainless appliances, freshly painted with private backyard and storage Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A new internet company locating in Hickory has begun building out its fiber network in the city.
Conover police have identified a suspect in the robbery of the Truist Bank in Conover.
A man was seriously injured in a wreck involving a box truck on Interstate 40 near exit 138 Friday morning.
A man wanted in the robbery of a Conover bank died Friday night during a chase with Nash County deputies on Interstate 95.
Starting Tuesday at 10 a.m., public alcohol consumption will be allowed in a designated area of downtown Hickory as part of the Downtown Hicko…
A Hickory woman was charged with drug trafficking after police said they discovered various drugs in her vehicle, including 60 pounds of marijuana.
A Claremont man was sentenced Monday to two months in prison and three years of probation for his participation in the storming of the U.S. Ca…
A Lenoir man died in a two-vehicle accident on N.C. Highway 18 in Caldwell County on Wednesday.
Catawba County is facing down inflation and staffing troubles as leaders prepare to create a budget for the next year.
The Hickory High School athletic family has announced that the field dedication for the newly renovated David Craft Baseball Complex will be h…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.