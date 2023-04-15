Checkout this wonderful opportunity to live at Duke Street Cottages. This home is in a pocket neighborhood of eleven Zero Energy Ready Homes near downtown Granite Falls, North Carolina. It features a spacious front porch overlooking a shared green space and a super efficient layout. The traditional architecture is skillfully blended with the open floor plan and modern technology to provide the home of the future, today. This home is built to the DOE Zero Energy Ready Home standard with the goal of achieving a net-zero energy community. A solar pavilion will provide a community gathering space and generate renewable energy. Electric vehicle charging stations will enable residents to choose cleaner transportation and reduce travel expenses. This home is located in downtown Granite Falls, across from Granite Falls Brewery, with sidewalks connecting to the downtown business district shopping, restaurants, etc. (Images are renderings) Exact location and lot dimensions TBD.