Built in 2020 this adorable bungalow looks brand new! At just over 1,000 sq ft this 2 Bedroom 1 Bath is perfect if you are looking to downsize. Open floor plan features vinyl plank flooring throughout. Kitchen offers granite countertop island, all stainless appliances; refrigerator, range, microwave & dishwasher. There is even a stackable washer/dryer in the laundry closet that remains! Bathroom has tub/shower combo and features lovely double vanity, granite countertop and gorgeous backsplash. Enjoy the outdoors on either of the two 28’ x 8’ covered porches. Located on almost half an acre in the Dudley Shoals area you will also have no city taxes to pay. Call today before this gem is gone!
2 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $209,900
