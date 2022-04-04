2 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $169,000

2 Bedroom 1 bath home just off of Falls Ave in Granite Falls. Several updates include new roof, heat pump, floor covering, paint, rear porch, new toilet and vanity, etc. Home has covered front porch to enjoy and the lot is deep and has a good area for a garden in rear of home. Close to 321, for easy access to Hickory, Hudson, Lenoir, Schools, shopping, or dining. Give Mitch a call 828-320-0118