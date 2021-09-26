Move In Ready!!! Looking for a great starter home close to everything downtown Granite Falls has to offer? This newly remodeled home has new gutters, new carpet, flooring, fresh paint, and mini splits in both bedrooms and kitchen, and new stainless steel appliances. The ceiling in the living room was taken back up to the original ceiling height, laundry is located off of the kitchen area. This cute bungalow is walking distance to Granite Falls Brewery and the new Electric Cola Cafe. Schedule your showing today, this one wont last long!!!
2 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $129,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The Caldwell County Schools Board of Education called an emergency meeting Thursday morning to approve Rob Bliss as the new principal of South…
New owners, new look for Conover hotel; Patels have big plans for former La Quinta Inn on Fairgrove Church Road
For the Patels, running a hotel is a family affair.
- Updated
Fifteen Catawba County residents died due to COVID-19 in the past week.
- Updated
Hampton Heights golf course has been sold to a developer and the last opportunity to hit the greens is less than two weeks away, the Hampton H…
Hickory High restroom vandalized; school administrators are investigating to find out who is responsible
- Updated
A men’s restroom at Hickory High School was damaged last week, according to an incident report filed by the Hickory Police Department.
- Updated
Sunday’s Hickory Crawdads season finale against the Rome Braves in Georgia was canceled due to an COVID-19 outbreak on the Crawdads.
- Updated
The confirmation of the course’s fate comes after months of rumors that the course’s days were numbered.
- Updated
Robin Colley texted her mom “I love you” every morning, and she was set to get married next month. But because of COVID-19, her family is left only with memories of her.
Hickory residents who have observed heavier air traffic over Hickory are not imagining things.
- Updated
A murder trial in Catawba County was postponed for a second time, this time ending in a mistrial. The second delay came Thursday when attorney…