2 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $129,900

Move In Ready!!! Looking for a great starter home close to everything downtown Granite Falls has to offer? This newly remodeled home has new gutters, new carpet, flooring, fresh paint, and mini splits in both bedrooms and kitchen, and new stainless steel appliances. The ceiling in the living room was taken back up to the original ceiling height, laundry is located off of the kitchen area. This cute bungalow is walking distance to Granite Falls Brewery and the new Electric Cola Cafe. Schedule your showing today, this one wont last long!!!

