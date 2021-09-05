 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Conover - $359,900

2 Bedroom Home in Conover - $359,900

2 Bedroom Home in Conover - $359,900

Lake Hickory lakefront home. This home is just waiting for you! It offers a nice location and this home has been cared for over the years. Some updates needed to make this home your own. Great lakeviews from the concrete patio, sunroom, the family room and dining room. Covered floating dock and double cement block boathouse/storage with concrete boat ramp. This home needs a family to enjoy all that lake life has to offer.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert