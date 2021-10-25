 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Conover - $335,000

A must see beautiful full brick 2BR/2BA single level townhouse with 2 car attached garage, located on corner lot! Warm up by the fireplace and enjoy the "mess free" heat of the gas logs or enjoy your time in the wonderful sun room. If sitting outside is your thing the back porch with an electric awning will be your place. The spacious kitchen has under cabinet lighting and two lazy-susan kitchen cabinets. The master bath features a jetted tub and handicap grab bars plus fold down seating.

