2 Bedroom Home in Conover - $285,000

Brick ranch with basement, barn, outbuilding and 4 acres of land just outside Conover City limits. Fenced pasture. Charming home that needs updating. Upstairs bonus room is finished but not heated and was used as a bedroom in the past.

