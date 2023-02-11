Modern and clean one level townhouse with single garage. White Kitchen features soft close drawers, granite counter tops, stainless DW, black smooth top electric range and no smudge side by side refrigerator, built in microwave plus extra deep kitchen sink. Nice bay window over kitchen sink with wooded view. Open floorplan with Living room and Dining area plus great Sunroom with vaulted ceiling. Plantation blinds throughout and crown molding. Primary bedroom has adjoining bathroom with walk in tiled shower with glass door. Second bedroom has access to hall full bath. Rear concrete patio and Front porch large enough for rockers. HOA dues are $105 per month. Single garage with pull down attic storage. Laundry room with storage. Washer and Dryer remain.
2 Bedroom Home in Conover - $274,500
