Lovely well maintained move in ready brick ranch w/full basement located in a quiet neighborhood close to shopping, entertainment, dining, schools and health facilities. Enter the house through the den w/gas logs & nice built-ins. Eat-in kitchen has plenty of cabinets for storage, a bar, small area for table, & laundry area. Dining room off kitchen could be used as a 3rd bedroom. Large living room w/lots of light from the windows. Full bath in hall, primary bedroom has full bath & walk-in closet, 2nd BR has large closet. Large closet in hall for storage. Full basement has workshop area, wood burning fireplace, & built-ins for storage & is ready to finish if desired, there are heat ducts that can be opened to heat the basement. Concrete patio just off kitchen & den connects to the garage which has a workshop and full basement beneath w/garage door. Under patio is an open storage area. Hardwood floors are under the carpet. Home is being sold AS IS no repairs as part of an estate.
2 Bedroom Home in Conover - $265,000
