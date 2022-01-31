 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Conover - $245,000

So much potential in this brick ranch with basement. Approx 4 acres of land with barn, outbuilding, detached garage/workshop. Just outside Conover City limits. Fenced pasture. Charming home that needs updating. Upstairs bonus room is finished but not heated and was used as a bedroom in the past.

