ave you ever dreamed of owning a log cabin on a little piece of land? Here's the perfect place! Beautiful, well maintained home on 1.28 acres is ready for it's new owners. The large stone walkway up the the side porch is welcoming and charming. The wrap around side porch to the back deck is perfect for rocking chairs, swings, hammocks, anything that is comfortable and lets your enjoy the outdoors. The main level greets you with a two-story great room that has a wood burning stone fireplace, stunning hard wood floors, sturdy logged walls and abundant natural lighting. Kitchen is roomy and has plenty of room for an island and/or large dining table. Master bedroom and laundry are on the main level. Upstairs consists of a bedroom, a loft/bedroom and a second full bath. Good closet space upstairs as well! The tree house in the yard stays.
2 Bedroom Home in Conover - $225,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Investigators: NC nursing home had 3 staffers for 98 patients Sunday. 2 residents were dead, 2 others in critical condition.
- Updated
Thomasville police went to a nursing home Sunday after hearing from residents that some hadn't seen any staff members and that staffers couldn't be reached by phone. They found 2 people dead and 2 in critical condition.
- Updated
An 86-year-old man died after being hit by a car on Section House Road near First Street West in Conover on Wednesday.
One of the most difficult decisions to be made by a school superintendent is whether to delay or cancel school because of inclement weather.
- Updated
COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases in Catawba County continue to climb.
Body of 73-year-old found in house that burned Wednesday on Banoak Road; sheriff's office is investigating
- Updated
A house fire caused by a kerosene heater claimed the life of a 72-year-old man on Wednesday night.
- Updated
A man was injured when he was struck by a vehicle at a Hickory apartment complex on Saturday.
Lake access area planned for Upper Lookout Shoals; paddling route would take kayakers from Riverbend Park to new boat ramp, bathrooms
A property along the Catawba River in the northeastern corner of Catawba County is slated to become a recreation area in the next five years.
20-year-old found dead in motel room came to NC for Bible camp, sheriff says. Pennsylvania man wanted for questioning.
MOCKSVILLE — A Pennsylvania man is wanted for questioning after a woman was found dead Monday in a room at the Days Inn on Yadkinville Road.
- Updated
Schools and government services continue to be affected by the snow and ice brought in by Sunday’s winter storm.
- Updated
Four Caldwell County deputies will not face charges in a Jan. 14 shooting that left a man dead. Authorities said the suspect was holding two w…