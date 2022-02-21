 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Conover - $200,000

2 Bedroom Home in Conover - $200,000

2 Bedroom Home in Conover - $200,000

Call Dana today at 828.217.1215 - Beautiful - Move in Ready - Fully renovated brick home offers open concept living with split bedroom plan. Spacious back yard and detached garage/workshop is waiting for you to enjoy or work on your next project. Too many updates to mention, as the beauty of this renovation speaks for itself. Newly upgraded antique white glazed cabinets offers extensive storage, while the tile backsplash compliments the beautiful original pine walls in the dining area. Transition into the living room where the tile hearth around the fireplace adds a nice focal point. Enter into the hallway where a double barn door serves as entry into a new bath with double vanity. Freshly painted throughout with all new cabinetry, tile, appliances, lighting and fixtures; as well as, new tile in the bath and refinished original hardwoods. New Roof, Windows, HVAC - Convenience is key - minutes from downtown Conover and 1-40. A must see!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert