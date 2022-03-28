2 Bedroom Home in Conover - $200,000

This home will be available for showings on 3/25 and a PUBLIC OPEN HOUSE is scheduled for 3/26 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Charming two bedroom, one bath home in Conover. Conveniently located in the Winston Woods subdivision, this brick exterior home features nicely updated kitchen and bathroom. The oversized one car garage offers room for storage. The large, fully fenced in backyard is perfect for entertaining, with a partially covered back deck, patio, and large firepit. Also in the backyard are 2 out buildings, which will convey, one has been converted into an adorable chicken condo. Property behind the home is privately owned.