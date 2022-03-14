2 Bedroom Home in Conover - $189,900

Fabulous location, close to Hickory and Conover but just outside the city limits. 2 BR 2 BA with an open floor plan featuring a nice size living room with brick fireplace , dining area plus long eat-at bar in tiled kitchen. Outdoor living with the screen porch, huge deck, and level, private backyard. Storage galore... pantry, two coat closets in the foyer, two hall linen closets, his and hers in the master bedroom, and single garage with attic access. Home needs some cosmetic updates (paint, carpet in bedrooms and a few moldings) the pricing reflects these things.