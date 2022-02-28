 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Conover - $179,400

This cozy, quiet neighborhood is just minutes from the heart of Conover and I40. Pride of ownership shows through in the community. You must see this well-maintained, 2-story, 2 bed, 2 1/2 bath townhome! Newer carpets (freshly steam cleaned) in the spacious bedrooms upstairs - each with their own dedicated full bathroom, one oversized closet and standard closet in each as well! Newer neutral paint throughout the townhome as well. Beautiful high quality laminate hardwoods and tile in main living areas and bathrooms. The back patio located off the kitchen lends wonderful privacy! Storage shed with exterior access for extra space! Low monthly HOA dues pays for grounds-keeping and exterior maintenance. HOA has recently capped rentals in the community so owner-occupants only please!

