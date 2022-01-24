2 Bedroom Home in Conover - $174,500

Adorable cottage style house in great location. All brick ranch with .40 acre lot. Covered front porch and side patio for outdoor sitting or dining. New roof, new flooring, fresh paint and new Kitchen featuring new blue cabinets, granite counters and stainless dishwasher, range and refrigerator. New windows are on order! This house is updated and ready to move into! Both bedrooms are a good size. Storage building remains. Plenty of room for a garden in the rear. New concrete parking pad in the front. Convenient location - 5 mins to I-40!