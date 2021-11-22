2 Bedroom Home in Conover - $169,900

BE STILL MY HEART...This vinyl sided bungalow w/window boxes, awnings, covered front and side porches will amaze you! TONS of updates and renovations! 2BR/1BA; living rm w/hdwd floors, rock accent wall w/electric fireplace and beautiful mantle; formal dining rm w/hdwd floors, china closet & built-in half fold down table; kitchen w/cer tile floors, refrigerator, microwave/electric range, built-in half fold down table; full laundry rm w/stackable washer/dryer, built-in cabinets & small animal door inside new door w/enclosed blinds; full hall BA w/cer tile floors, subway tile tub/shower; both BRs have hdwd flrs, one w/2 closets (BR furniture left will convey); rear patio area & single carport attached; R & L side split rail fencing; outbldg w/awnings, storage, power & single carport attached; rear fire pit area w/arbor; huge yard; SO MANY UPDATES including roof, awnings, wide door frames. gutters, city water, driveway, & more...all listed on attached sheet! Ask an agent for a copy!