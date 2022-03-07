2 story brick Brandywine Townhouse! 2BR/1.5BA, main level has large living room with laminate hardwood floors, half bath with ceramic tile floors, pantry, open kitchen/dining area with ceramic tile floors, 5 yr old electric range, new hood, DW, refrigerator; sliding glass doors to rear brick patio; upstairs has 2 large bedrooms, one w/WIC, full bath w/ceramic tile floors, vanity, chair railing and tub/shower combo; 6 year old roof; 2022 new carpet staircase and upstairs, covered front porch and more!
2 Bedroom Home in Conover - $123,900
