 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Connelly Springs - $78,900

2 Bedroom Home in Connelly Springs - $78,900

2 Bedroom Home in Connelly Springs - $78,900

Bungalow with hip roof on two parcels. Back deck has been enclosed. Private lot on dead-end street. Cellar is accessed from the outside only. Being sold AS IS WHERE IS. Seller will not make repairs. This home qualifies for FMAC's First Look Initiative, only owner occupants may make offers through August 16.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert