This property is eligible under the Freddie Mac First Look Initiative through 09/07/2021. Sold AS IS. Seller will not make any repairs. Two Bedroom, one Bath house. Parcel number 26695 conveys with this property. It is a vacant lot beside the house. There is no survey. Be Very Cautious Walking On The back porch and steps.
2 Bedroom Home in Connelly Springs - $59,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A former Hickory High teacher has been arrested on 20 counts of statutory rape dating back to 2015.
- Updated
A Hickory man died in a two-vehicle wreck on N.C. Hwy. 16 on Tuesday afternoon. Three additional people were injured.
Jason Lail was healthy before he got COVID-19. He loved to hunt and fish. He played with his children. He had no medical conditions.
This letter to the editor can be found in today's print edition on page A4.
- Updated
During a recent meeting of the Hickory Public Schools Board of Education, the naming selection of two athletic facilities at Hickory High rece…
- Updated
A crash on N.C. Hwy. 16 shut down traffic on Tuesday afternoon.
- Updated
Tangela Parker was granted a $250,000 bond during Catawba County Superior Court on Wednesday.
- Updated
Law officers charged a Long View man after seizing cannabis-infused food, psilocybin mushrooms, pills and drug paraphernalia.
- Updated
Seventeen Catawba County residents died from COVID-19 over seven days, including younger people and some without pre-existing conditions.
- Updated
Area prep football scores from Friday, Sept. 10