2 Bedroom Home in Connelly Springs - $154,900

Precious 2BR/1BA beautiful blue bungalow! Everything is on one level. You'll love the welcoming entry and spacious living room. The kitchen offers a dining area, white shaker style cabinets with granite countertops, a stylish farm sink, open shelving and a large island perfect for preparing meals or the center for lots of entertaining! There is access from the kitchen to the back deck for grilling or relaxing! Updated bathroom with cute vanity and tub surround. Nice sized bedrooms, new windows, roof, heating and air and hot water tank. Move-in ready!

