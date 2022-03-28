 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Claremont - $200,000

Call Cynthia Bumgarner with Remax 8282446895to see this home. Look no farther for the Charming 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Home just for you! Small town of Claremont. One level living with split bedroom plan. Just in case your partner snores. Double carport workshop/storage building with .70 acre level lot. Primary Bedroom has its own shower and walk in closet. 2nd bedroom has hall bath. Walk in laundry room. Dining area and large livingroom. Close to I 40. Covered Front Porch for coffee time!

