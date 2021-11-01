2 Bedroom Home in Claremont - $199,900

Well Maintained Home on 1.57 Acres with Privacy Trees on 2 Sides. Location is perfect for commuting to Hickory, Charlotte & Statesville with a short drive to I-40 & US 321. Main Living Area: Great Room w/Vaulted Ceiling & Kitchen/Pantry with large Dining Area. Primary Suite w/interior/exterior access doors. Primary Suite Full Bath w/Walk-In Shower. 2 Bedrooms (3 rooms w/closet-door-windows/2 Bedroom Septic), Full Hall Bath w/Tub-Shower Combination & Additional Closets in Hallway. Lower Level: Laundry Area (4'X8'), Bonus Room w/Closet (3'X5'), Full Bath w/shower, Garage(interior space 25'X18'), Workshop, Storage, Utility Room. Exterior: Wrap Around Deck & Landing/Stairs from Primary Suite. Land: 1.57 Acres, Level, Cleared, Storage Shed & Privacy Trees. Prelisting Home Inspection & Repair List Available to Buyer's Realtor to review with interested buyers. Interior Painted & exterior trim/deck/stairs Painted October 2021. See Repair List in Photos. Septic permit for 2 bedroom - Contact Catawba County Environmental Health to increase septic size if desired.