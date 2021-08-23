 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Claremont - $150,000

2 Bedroom Home in Claremont - $150,000

2 Bedroom Home in Claremont - $150,000

Over 4 acres of commercial property located in the town of Claremont. Property sits less than 2 miles from Interstate 40 and less than 4 miles to downtown Conover. Zoned M-1. Property has older home and cleared acreage. Home is fair condition and salvageable. Tons of options!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert