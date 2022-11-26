 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

1127 HDR billboard

  • Updated
  • 0
1127 Maiden football.jpg

Maiden's Christopher Culliver (2) looks to get through Reidsville's Dionte Neal (15) and Lorenzo Mendoza (16) in the fourth round of the 2A state playoffs Friday in Reidsville. David Scearce/Record

 David Scearce

Rams end Maiden’s run

Top-seeded Reidsville knocks off Blue Devils in football playoffs

SPORTS, C1

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert