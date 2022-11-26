1127 HDR billboard

Rams end Maiden’s run
Top-seeded Reidsville knocks off Blue Devils in football playoffs
SPORTS, C1
The WBTV meteorologist who died in a helicopter crash on Tuesday had ties to Catawba County.
When HayDen DeMarcus Crunkleton was just a little fellow, his mom, Amanda Crunkleton, knew that her son would, someday, do great things. Even …
Bobby Noble visited Charlotte Tuesday with plans to have lunch with Jason Myers, the WBTV weatherman who had been a friend of Noble's since ch…
The parking lot of Dante’s Pizza & Subs was packed with cars and patrons placing their final orders at the restaurant on Friday. The kitch…
The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 4-year-old Vale girl under what they are describing as suspicious circumstances.
A car crashed into a home on North Center Street near 30th Avenue Northwest on Thursday morning, creating a hole in the corner building and cr…
The Catawba County Board of Commissioners rejected a rezoning request from homebuilder D.R. Horton on Monday, blocking the company’s plans to …
A pilot and meteorologist with the WBTV news station in Charlotte died in a helicopter crash around noon Tuesday in Charlotte, off Interstate …
NEWTON — Chelsea Crompton has been charged with murder in the death of 4-year-old Hazel Lidey, according to a news release from the Catawba Co…
A highlight film of the 2022 Maiden football team's offense will likely have the ballet-like leaps and afterburner speed of wide receiver Chri…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.