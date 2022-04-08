Equestrian, boarding and training facility with 17,120 square foot stable/office/residence situated on 42.74 acres of rolling pastures with long-range views to the west and northwest. The property also includes a 3,250 square foot facility previously used as a dog kennel and an 800 square foot shed near the pond used for storage. The main building was built in 1985 and includes 15 indoor stalls, 3 storage stalls, 3 foaling stalls, 13 exterior stalls and 2 wash stalls with two adjacent crossties and a large tack room. There is also two half baths, a manager's suite with a bedroom and full bathroom and additional open room for living or sales area. In addition, there are two outdoor-riding arenas of approximately 100' x 200' and 80' x 200' respectively. Both areas have been lighted for night riding by previous owners. This property provides an incredible opportunity for an aspiring equestrian center owner/operator or transformed into a venue for numerous business opportunities.
1 Bedroom Home in Taylorsville - $625,000
