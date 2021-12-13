 Skip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Newton - $73,000

Attention Investors & DIYers!!! With a little TLC, the sky is the limit with this little gem. This home offers a nice sized kitchen, 1BR, 1BA, Laundry and living room. Most all windows appear to be newer as well as the roof. The large garage/workshop includes water, power, plumbed in air compressor and a wood stove for heat. This home is located at the end of a small private dead-end street and just minutes from dining, shopping and hospitals. Being sold "As-Is" and is on a shared well that is currently $40 per month.

