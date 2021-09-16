 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $99,000

1 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $99,000

1 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $99,000

Move in ready home that has everything you need! House is nearly fully furnished with near new items & buyer is welcome to keep all the furniture and household items. New roof and new HVAC with warranty. Ideal home for first time homebuyers or retirees looking to downsize. Freshly painted rooms in neutral soothing colors! Spacious rooms and large bedroom and bathroom. Don't miss seeing this one!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert