1 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $175,000

Check out this wonderful 1 bedroom 1 bathroom town-home in NE Hickory. This home features an open floor plan with the kitchen, dining area and living area open to each other. There is also a really cool loft that is accessible via spiral staircase. The bedroom is fairly large and has lots of closet space. There is also a nice 3 season room that overlooks the beautiful grounds. The location is great since it is close to shopping and restaurants but the neighborhood has a really quiet and secluded feel to it despite all of the local development. Homes like this do not come on the market often so don't delay in scheduling a showing.