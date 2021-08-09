Contact Robbin Osborne 828-312-3158 for more information. Location! Location! Location! This one bedroom/one bathroom townhouse in Pebble Creek is move in ready!! The main level offers the primary bedroom, full bath with quartz vanity and walk in shower with tile surround, laundry, kitchen and great room. The spacious primary bedroom has laminate flooring and a bay window with a window seat. The kitchen has been recently remodeled. It has soft close drawers, granite countertops, tile back splash and a breakfast island with bar stools. All appliances remain to include the smooth surface range with double oven, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. The great room has stone gas log fireplace and opens onto the screen porch. There is a spiral staircase that leads to the loft that overlooks the great room. The double garage has a storage room and the floor has been recently painted.
1 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $160,000
