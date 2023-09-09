Check out this wonderful pre-sale opportunity to live at Duke Street Cottages.This is a pocket neighborhood of eleven Zero Energy Ready Homes near downtown Granite Falls, North Carolina. The homes overlook a shared green space and have super efficient layouts. They offer an open floor plan and modern technology to provide the home of the future, today. The homes will be built to the DOE Zero Energy Ready Home standard with the goal of achieving a net-zero energy community. A proposed solar pavilion will provide a community gathering space and generate renewable energy. Electric vehicle charging stations will enable residents to choose cleaner transportation and reduce travel expenses. This neighborhood is located in downtown Granite Falls, across from Granite Falls Brewery, with sidewalks connecting to the downtown business district shopping, restaurants, etc. (Images are renderings)
1 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $199,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Visitors to Tastebuds Popcorn in Hickory will see 70 buckets of flavored popcorn lining the walls around the store.
Motorcyclist injured in Hickory crash on Startown Road.
Betty, who lives outside Maiden in the edge of Lincoln County, said she started working with her family in tobacco fields when she was 6.
Tangela Parker, the woman charged in the shooting death of 51-year-old Phelifia Michelle Marlow, is set to appear in court on Friday.
An overturned car has blocked both lanes of U.S. 64 near Ellendale in Alexander County.