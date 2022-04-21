0422 HDR social media rail

Twitter

It’s time for NC to move forward on medical cannabis, decriminalization of simple possession, and expungement of criminal records. Let's act but let's get it right - including strong protections for kids, no advertising, state controlled sales, and putting NC farmers first.

N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein @JoshStein_

I'm glad the Biden Administration is finally realizing that nuclear is a clean, reliable and efficient source of energy. That's why I introduced the International Nuclear Energy Financing Act last March to bring back financing for nuclear energy projects at the @WorldBank.

Congressman Patrick McHenry @PatrickMcHenry

April 20

Our recovery has now created 7.9 million jobs — more jobs created over the first 14 months of any presidency ever. Unemployment is at 3.6% — down from 6.4% when I took office. That’s the fastest decline in unemployment to start a President’s term ever recorded.

President Joe Biden @POTUS

April 20

My generation is the Pro-life generation.

Congressman Madison Cawthorn @CawthornforNC

April 20

Fighting to lower prescription drug costs is something I am never, ever going to give up on. I promise.

U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar @amyklobuchar

April 20

Ted Budd skipping all three televised debates is an insult to North Carolina voters, who need to hear our solutions for solving inflation and securing our border. #ncsen #ncpol

Former N.C. Governor Pat McCrory @PatMcCroryNC

April 20