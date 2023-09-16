This new construction home has it all. Wide open floor plan, large kitchen island, white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and large great room. 1st floor bedroom and first floor full bathroom. Vaulted ceiling in primary suite. Generous sized secondary bedrooms. The upstairs loft is the perfect spot for an office space or play area. Cul-de-sac lot with a great wooded view. Cozy front porch. Fourtees Builders leaves no detail left behind. Expected completion is mid to late October.
