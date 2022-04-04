 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

0 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $219,900

0 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $219,900

Grand older home near downtown Hickory converted to duplex. Units are spacious with an extra room upstairs (no closet). Live in one side and rent the other. One side is vacant and the other is rented for $650/mon. Large level yard with two separate gravel driveways. Lots of parking and yard. There is a propane furnace and central AC on the main level. Basement Storage. Convenient location and lots of character. Gas heat and central AC on main level only.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert