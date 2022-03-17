Desirable location walking distance to downtown. Charming older home with hardwood floors, tall ceilings, and lots of windows/moldings. Completely remodeled to commercial codes. 1,963 square feet on main level, additional storage in basement. Decorative fireplaces have not been used but could accommodate gas logs. Great downtown Hickory location with plenty of parking in rear of the property and space for more parking. Large unfinished 1700 SF attic area could be finished for future expansion.
0 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $2,400
