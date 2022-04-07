Desirable location walking distance to downtown. Charming older home with hardwood floors, tall ceilings, and lots of windows/moldings. Completely remodeled to commercial codes. 1,963 square feet on main level, additional storage in basement. Decorative fireplaces have not been used but could accommodate gas logs. Great downtown Hickory location with plenty of parking in rear of the property and space for more parking. Large unfinished 1700 SF attic area could be finished for future expansion.
0 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $2,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
For years, Josh Goodfellow has operated an event production company out of a mostly empty brick building on 11th Street Northwest in Hickory.
An arcade bar based in Mooresville is expanding to downtown Hickory.
'The taxpayers will be made whole:' A look at Hickory's efforts to get reimbursement in wake of arch collapse
Since the day the $750,000 City Walk arches collapsed, Hickory leaders have assured residents that protections are in place that will compensa…
The southbound bridge carrying U.S. Highway 321 over Lake Hickory will close on weeknights, narrowing the road to one lane in each direction.
A 23-year-old Shelby woman charged with murder in the death of a 72-year-old Hickory man is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.
CLAREMONT — Lee Swanson, Bunker Hill’s varsity girls basketball coach, announced his resignation from that position to his players Friday morn…
This story was updated at 6 p.m. on March 30 to include new information.
A 23-year-old Shelby woman will not be facing the death penalty in the slaying of a 72-year-old Hickory man.
Appalachian State University plans to invest $20 million to renovate a building to house its Hickory campus, university leaders said Tuesday.
A Hickory man who was involved in a 2018 shootout in downtown Hickory is headed to federal prison after his conviction for a weapons and drug …