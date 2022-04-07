 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

0 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $2,000

0 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $2,000

Desirable location walking distance to downtown. Charming older home with hardwood floors, tall ceilings, and lots of windows/moldings. Completely remodeled to commercial codes. 1,963 square feet on main level, additional storage in basement. Decorative fireplaces have not been used but could accommodate gas logs. Great downtown Hickory location with plenty of parking in rear of the property and space for more parking. Large unfinished 1700 SF attic area could be finished for future expansion.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert